Danielle Laberge, new Chair of the Board of Aéroports de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is announcing changes to its governance with the retirement of Normand Legault, Chair of the Board of Directors since September 16, 2015. Mr. Legault has completed his third term as Chair of ADM, the maximum number of years allowed under ADM's governance rules. He is being succeeded as Chair by Danielle Laberge, a director of the Corporation for the past eight years and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors since the fall of 2018, effective today.

The Board of Directors and the Management Committee of ADM would like to thank Normand Legault for his many years as Chair, during which he championed many major files with discipline and skill.

"Mr. Legault assumed the helm of the organization at a pivotal time in the development of ADM," said Philippe Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADM. "Among others, he steered the Board through the decision-making and governance process for one of the largest private infrastructure projects in Québec: the cityside development program, a project valued at $2.5 billion. Ms. Laberge is taking over at a key moment for the organization. With her recognized know-how and expertise, particularly in project management and governance, she will be just the person we need to enable ADM to carry out its major upcoming projects."

Well known in the academic world for her proficiency in project management, the new Board Chair, Danielle Laberge, is Professor Emeritus at the School of Management Studies at Université du Québec à Montréal. During her career, Danielle Laberge has served as Interim Rector, Vice-Rector (Academic Life) and Executive Vice-Rector, and Vice-Rector of Teaching, Research and Creation at Université du Québec à Montréal.

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-Star according to the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

