Danlaw's V2X Solution Drives NYC Connected Vehicle Project

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's connected cities are evolving into innovation hubs, integrating modern technology with existing infrastructure to create a city-wide ecosystem of sensors, vehicles, and people. The rapid rise of urbanization is compelling many municipalities to reevaluate transportation initiatives and seek out ways to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety. Danlaw Inc., a global leader in connected vehicle technology, develops connected city solutions where communication technology and sensor data converge to enable new traffic management and safety applications. Danlaw makes it possible to implement in-vehicle warning systems, traffic signal prioritization, and other road management initiatives which create safer and more connected cities.

New York City is one of the most recent municipalities in the US to begin driving "Vision Zero" connected city initiatives. In 2015, the NYC Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) began developing its vision for a safer and more intelligent traffic environment by establishing the Connected Vehicle Project. This project seeks to manage vehicle speeds and reduce crash frequency and severity by deploying V2X technology, including vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications.

The bustling intersections and populous sidewalks of New York City pose a significant challenge to maintaining safe and efficient roadways. In order to provide drivers with critical safety information and driving advice (such as Forward Collision Warning and Left Turn Assist), the Connected Vehicle Project team chose Danlaw to supply AutoLink Aftermarket Safety Devices (ASDs). AutoLink uses a secure variant of WiFi technology, called Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC), to reliably transmit safety messages between vehicles and infrastructure. AutoLink was selected based on its interoperability with all vehicle types and existing infrastructure, as well as Danlaw's ability to accelerate the project's deployment by providing on-site technical support.

The AutoLink ASD is also uniquely capable of managing NYC's urban canyon environment, in which GPS accuracy is hindered by tall, densely packed buildings. AutoLink is integrated with the Cohda Wireless V2X stack and applications, including their V2X-Locate technology, to enable lane-level positioning accuracy in urban canyons where GPS alone is insufficient.

"We look forward to the Connected Vehicle deployment in New York City, which will be a driving factor in creating a safer transportation environment," said Mohamad Talas, Director of ITS Management for NYC's Connected Vehicle Pilot Project. "Our participation in developing the CV model for such a complex urban environment has provided us with the opportunity to be at the forefront of this technology – facing challenges, gaining experience, and accomplishing our goals."

AutoLink is currently installed inside participating taxis, Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses, NYCDOT fleet vehicles, and other NYC service vehicles. After successfully completing the NYCDOT's Operational Readiness Demonstration and supplying an initial quantity of 4,100 AutoLink ASDs, Danlaw is poised to quickly scale to high volume production.

Danlaw's AutoLink ASD was awarded OmniAir Consortium Certification earlier this year, ensuring that it is compatible with the 8,000 vehicles and 400 roadside units involved in the NYC pilot. Continued dedication to innovation and upholding critical interoperability standards is keeping Danlaw at the forefront of the mobility movement.

