|
21.09.2023 10:00:00
Danmarks Nationalbank now centrally clears repos at Eurex
Danmarks Nationalbank is now actively trading and centrally clearing repo transactions at Eurex. The onboarding of the first Nordic central bank is a major milestone for Eurex’s cleared repo markets. Over 160 counterparties registered with Eurex’s repo marketsEurex’s deep liquid and centrally cleared repo markets allow to trade repos with over 160 registered participants. For more than 20 years, Eurex has enabled its clients to efficiently and securely raise or place cash in four currencies against more than 13,000 domestic and international securities. Apart from commercial banks and most recently buy-side entities, Eurex has developed a strong membership base across European public sector entities. Danmarks Nationalbank is already the second central bank outside the euro area to join Eurex and overall, the fifth central bank connected to Eurex for repo so far. Martin Wagner Toftdahl, Head of Banking and Markets at Danmarks Nationalbank: “Joining centrally cleared repo markets is an important milestone in our reserve management. First and foremost, centrally cleared repo transactions are perfectly in line with our aim of having broad market access and ensuring efficient management across products. Having access to liquid markets for cleared repos will further strengthen our ability to achieve underlying demand for our euro liquidity.”Matthias Graulich, Member of the Executive Board at Eurex Clearing: “We welcome Danmarks Nationalbank as a Eurex Trading and Clearing Member for our repo markets. Eurex is excited to facilitate the needs of Danmarks Nationalbank with our innovative offerings. Our cleared repo markets have proven to be an efficient and reliable source of funding during all times of market events.” Significant volume increase in Eurex’s cleared repo marketsWith the current market environment, TLTRO repayments, and further reduction of excess liquidity, Eurex is seeing a significant increase in trading activities and reaching new record volumes in its cleared repo markets.The total traded repo volume on Eurex across all markets has doubled this year (January to August 2023) compared to the same period in 2022. GC Pooling rose by 270 percent and the Repo Market by around 30 percent. Average Daily Term-adjusted trading volume (single counted) also reached record levels of about EUR 340 billion which is an increase of more than 70 percent compared to same period last year. Looking only at the buy side, total traded repo volume increased 265 percent year-on-year during the same period.Media contacts:Irmgard Thiessen+49 (69) 211 15911irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.comFabian Vichtl +49 (69) 211 16595 fabian.vichtl@deutsche-boerse.comAbout EurexEurex is the leading European derivatives exchange and – with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally. As architects of trusted markets characterized by market liquidity, efficiency, and integrity, we provide our customers with innovative solutions to seamlessly manage risk. For more information, visit www.eurex.comAbout Danmarks NationalbankDanmarks Nationalbank is the central bank of Denmark. The three main objectives of Danmarks Nationalbank are to ensure safe payments, a stable financial system, and stable prices with the latter supported by a +40 years fixed exchange rate policy. Visit www.nationalbanken.dk to find out more about Danmarks Nationalbank as a workplace, our tasks, organisation, and history, among other topics.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie nach Abstufung durch S&P mit Verlusten (Dow Jones)
|
21.09.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|DAX 40-Wert Deutsche Börse-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Investition in Deutsche Börse bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Deutsche Börse bei Übernahme von dänischer Simcorp am Ziel (Reuters)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|19.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|19.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|26.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.07.23
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|19.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|163,20
|-1,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.