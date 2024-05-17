|
17.05.2024 18:01:07
DANONE: Completion by Danone of the sale of its EDP business in Russia
Press release – Paris, May 17, 2024
Completion by Danone of the sale of its EDP business in Russia
Following the press release on March 22, 2024, where Danone announced that the Russian regulatory approvals required for the disposal of its EDP business in Russia to Vamin R LLC were obtained, Danone announces today it has completed this transaction.
About Danone (www.danone.com)
Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.
