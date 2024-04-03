03.04.2024 08:39:59

Danone: Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2024

Press release – Paris, April 3, 2024

Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2024

Danone informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on Thursday April 25, 2024, at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting and the notice of meeting were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on February 28 and April 3, 2024 respectively.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the information and documents related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to Shareholders and may be consulted on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section "Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting / 2024”. This includes notably the brochure of the meeting, which comprises the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions and information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting, as well as the annual report of the Mission Committee to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Danone S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Danone S.A.mehr Analysen

27.03.24 Danone Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.03.24 Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.03.24 Danone Buy UBS AG
26.03.24 Danone Overweight Barclays Capital
08.03.24 Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Danone S.A. 59,10 0,00% Danone S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX moderat im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie deutsche Leitindex werden mit leicht negativer Tendenz erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen