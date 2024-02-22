Danone FY23 Recurring Net Income Group Share Rises; Sales Up 7.0% On LFL Basis

(RTTNews) - Danone (DANOY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2023 net income Group share declined to 881 million euros from 959 million euros, last year. Reported EPS decreased by 8.0% to 1.36 euros. Recurring net income Group share was 2.28 billion euros compared to 2.20 billion euros, prior year. Recurring EPS was up 3.4% to 3.54 euros. In 2023, consolidated sales was 27.6 billion euros, up 7.0% on a like-for-like basis. On a reported basis, sales decreased by 0.2%.

Fourth quarter consolidated sales was 6.7 billion euros, up 5.1% on a like-for-like basis. On a reported basis, sales decreased by 5.0%, for the quarter.

The company said its 2024 guidance is in line with mid-term ambition with: like-for-like sales growth between 3% and 5% with moderate improvement in recurring operating margin.

Danone's Board will propose a dividend of 2.10 euros per share in respect of the 2023 fiscal year, up 5.0% compared to last year, and back to 2019 record-level. The ex-dividend date will be May 3, 2024, and the dividend will be payable on May 7, 2024.

