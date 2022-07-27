Danone H1 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Lifts FY22 Sales Growth View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French food company Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income - Group share declined 31 percent to 737 million euros from last year's 1.07 billion euros.

Earnings per share declined 29.8 percent to 1.14 euros from 1.63 euros a year ago.

Recurring net income - Group share was 1.05 billion euros or 1.63 euros per share, compared to last year's 1 billion euros or 1.53 euros per share.

Sales for the first half were 13.33 billion euros, up 12.6 percent from 11.84 billion euros a year ago. Sales increased 7.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, with a 6.1 percent contribution from price and 1.3 percent contribution from volume/mix.

In the second quarter, sales increased 14.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, with a 6.8 percent contribution from price and 0.9 percent contribution from volume/mix.

Further, the company lifted its fiscal 2022 sales growth view, now expecting LFL net sales growth between 5 percent and 6 percent, compared to previous estimate of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Recurring operating margin for the year is expected above 12 percent.

