Danone Aktie
WKN: 851194 / ISIN: FR0000120644
|
21.05.2025 18:08:10
Danone: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
DANONE
French Société anonyme with a capital of €169,888,497,75.
Registered Office: 17, boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris.
Registered with the Paris Commerce and Company Registry under number 552 032 534
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
in compliance with Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
30/04/2025
679,553,991
Total number of theoretical voting rights(1) : 699,851,306
Total number of exercisable voting rights(2) : 661,754,638
(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.
(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or ”net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published to ensure that the public is properly informed in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.
Attachment
