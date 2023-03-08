|
08.03.2023 08:28:21
Danone: Notification of availability of Danone’s 2022 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors’ report
Press Release – Paris, March 8, 2023
Notification of availability of Danone’s 2022 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors’ report
Danone announces that its consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors’ report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 are publicly available and accessible online on its website, www.danone.com, section Investors / Regulated Information.
Attachment
