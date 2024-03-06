|
06.03.2024 08:31:04
Danone: Notification of availability of Danone’s 2023 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors’ report
Press Release – Paris, March 6, 2024
Notification of availability of Danone’s 2023 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors’ report
Danone announces that its consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors’ report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 are publicly available and accessible online on its website, www.danone.com, section Investors / Regulated Information.
About Danone (www.danone.com)
Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With over 96,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.
