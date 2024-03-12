|
12.03.2024 18:40:59
Danone publishes its 2023 Universal Registration Document
Press Release – Paris, March 12, 2024
Danone publishes its 2023 Universal Registration Document
Danone filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 12, 2024.
The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
- the annual financial report;
- the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;
- the description of the share buyback program; and
- the management report including non-financial performance statement.
This 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Publications & events / Registration Documents/URD” section.
The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 25, 2024 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), on the "Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting” section.
About Danone (www.danone.com)
Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With over 96,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.
Attachment
