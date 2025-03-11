Press Release – Paris, March 11, 2025 at 7:15pm CET

Danone publishes its 2024 Universal Registration Document

Danone filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 11, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the management report including sustainability information, the report on the certification of this information, as well as the vigilance plan.

This 2024 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section Investors / Financial and extra-financial reports.

The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 24, 2025 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section Investors / Shareholder’s meeting.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With over 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.4 billion in sales in 2024. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.

Attachment