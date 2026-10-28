DANONE Aktie

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WKN DE: A0RM3A / ISIN: US23636T1007

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28.10.2026 09:18:27

Danone Q3 Sales Rise, Confirms FY26 View; Plans Buyback Of C.3.5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Danone SA (BN.PA, DANOY, GPDNF), a French food and beverage company, reported Wednesday higher sales in its third quarter with growth in all regions and categories. Volume and price growth contributed to the improvement.

Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook, in line with mid-term ambition. The company still expects like-for-like or LFL sales growth between 3 percent and 5 percent, with recurring operating income growing faster than sales.

Danone also said it intends to buy back around 3.5 million of its own shares by the end of 2026. The repurchased shares will be allocated to employee shareholding plans.

In the third quarter, total sales grew 5.2 percent to 7.233 billion euros from last year's 6.876 billion euros. Sales increased 4.0 percent on LFL basis, with volume/mix at 0.4 percent higher and price at 3.6 percent higher, reflecting disciplined pricing actions.

EMEA sales were 3.215 billion euros, up 3.5 percent on a reported basis and up 3.9 percent LFL, driven by EDP and Waters across the region.

Americas sales grew 5.3 percent on a reported basis and 4.4 percent LFL to 2.372 billion euros.

APAC sales were 1.646 billion euros, up 8.6 percent on reported basis and 3.6 percent LFL.

In categories, EDP sales grew 4.7 percent to 3.409 billion euros, and the growth was 6.8 percent in Specialized Nutrition to 2.454 billion euros, and 3.7 percent increase in Waters to 1.370 billion euros.

In the morning trading in Paris, Danone shares were gaining 1.5 percent, at 62.56 euros.

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