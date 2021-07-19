Danone Specialized Nutrition inspires healthier nutrition choices with its first regional campaign on Shopee

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches the first Regional Brand Day, 'Our Health, My Choice' on Shopee Mall to provide consumers in the region access to Danone's full Specialized Nutrition (SN) portfolio for the whole family. The SN portfolio in the region includes core milk products for children, pregnant and lactating mothers. With more people going online to shop for health products, the collaboration aims to support more families to make informed nutrition choices and discover products that support their health and nutrition needs.

With over 60 years of business in Singapore, Danone's priority has always been to provide Singapore's children with important nutrients during their growing years and ensure the well-being of mothers. We are constantly innovating and developing products as part of our mission to stand by mums to nurture Singapore's next generation. In line with its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone ensures that its product portfolio provides the right nutrition across age groups with scientifically researched nutrients.

Deborah Chong, Head of E-commerce, Danone Specialized Nutrition Global, said, "We have witnessed incredible growth of our business online, including a 20 times growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more people turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers' health is crucial for us and we believe this Regional Brand Day which focuses on our "Our Health, My Choice" theme, lets us show our care and appreciation for our customers by providing convenient access to products that support their health and nutrition needs."

Danone will be introducing its Shopper's Choice Shopping Guide to help consumers choose the right nutrition products for their needs whilst leveraging Shopee's engagement tools. This guide will showcase their best-selling products and user reviews through engaging content on how specialized nutrition can address the different health concerns and needs.

Benoit Delater, Go To Market and Commercial Development Director, added, "Danone is proud to partner with Shopee to fulfill our mission of making good nutritional choices accessible for more health-conscious consumers. We believe that our portfolio can cater to the specific nutrition needs of all consumers and encourage the consumption of essential macro and micronutrients for a well-balanced, healthy diet. That's why we are very excited to leverage Shopee's wide reach and customer engagement tools to better connect with customers and provide them greater value all year round. "

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director, Shopee, shared, "More consumers are trusting e-commerce platforms like Shopee to provide them with convenient and reliable product options. We're happy to provide consumers with engaging and valuable nutrition tips applicable for the whole family, as well as the best value for Danone's nutritional products through this regional Brand Day. As we enter the second half of the year, we look forward to working with more brands to enrich the shopping experience by integrating entertainment and educational content into their campaigns."

Starting 22 July, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals on Shopee Mall, including:

Attractive Gifts with Purchase # : Be eligible to choose from a wide selection of gifts like the Novita Air Purifier worth $199 and the Classic World Balance Bike worth $120 , with a minimum purchase of $290 value of Danone's Specialized Nutrition products.

Exclusive Promo Packs - FREE 2x850g with 4 tins Dumex Mamil® Gold Stage 3/4 (1.6kg)



$10 OFF for every 2 boxes Dumex Dugro Stage 3/4/5 (1.6kg)

Vouchers up for grabs - $10 off min spend $180 , $35 off min spend $450 , $30 off min spend $300 , 10% Cashback with a min spend $100

For more information about the Danone Brand Day, please visit https://shopee.sg/m/dumex-reg-brand-day

About Danone

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With its 'One Planet. One Health' frame of action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the "Enterprise à Mission" status in France. With a purpose to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its articles of association, Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain B Corp™ certification. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €23.6 billion in sales in 2020. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Danette, Danio, Danonino, Evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Dumex, Protinex, AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega).

About Dumex

As part of Danone's mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Dumex offers a range of optimal nutrition at various price points to cater to different needs of Singapore mothers and children. Through the years, our commitment to stand by all mums and their child has never changed and our credibility in the market is a testament of our quality assurance and resolute, further affirming our promise to our consumers.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee connects shoppers, brands and sellers across Asia and other fast-growing markets, empowering anyone to buy and sell anywhere and at any time.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea's other core businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

About Shopee Mall

Shopee Mall is the region's leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall -- 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round.

