Danone successfully issues a €700 million bond
Press Release – Paris, April 26, 2024
Danone successfully issues a €700 million bond
Danone announces that it has issued today a €700 million bond with a 6-year maturity and a 3.481% coupon.
In line with the company’s active liquidity management, this issue enables Danone to enhance its funding flexibility while extending the maturity of its debt.
The settlement is expected to take place on May 3, 2024 and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.
The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone’s business model and credit profile.
Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody’s.
About Danone (www.danone.com)
Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.
