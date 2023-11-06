Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.11.2023 18:21:33

Danone successfully issues a €800 million bond

Press Release – Paris, November 6, 2023

Danone successfully issues a €800 million bond

Danone announces that it has issued today a €800 million bond with a 6-year maturity and a 3,706% coupon.

In line with the company’s active liquidity management, this issue enables Danone to enhance its funding flexibility while extending the maturity of its debt.

The settlement is expected to take place on November 13, 2023 and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone’s business model and credit profile.

Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody’s.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B-Corp certified at global level in 2025.

Attachment


