Danone To Announce Mid-term Strategy, Sees Growth In 2025-2028; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - French food products company Danone (DANOY.PK) on Thursday, at its Capital Market Event, will announce its mid-term strategy, and outlook for the 2025-2028 period of like-for-like net sales growth between 3 percent and 5 percent. For the period, recurring operating income is projected to grow faster than net sales.

Danone expects to deliver a structurally double-digit ROIC and progress towards its long-term ambition of 3 billion euros free-cash-flow.

Danone said it aims to consistently deliver attractive returns. The next chapter of its renew strategy will build on the fundamentals the company reestablished over the last 2 years. These include science and innovation, operational and executional discipline, and proactive portfolio management.

The company further said it will focus on health and nutrition.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Danone of today is very different from the Danone of 2 years ago. We now have the right fundamentals in place to turn Danone into a truly science based, consumer and patient centric company, with an even stronger focus on our unique health focused mission. The food industry is at a tipping point: health, and the role food plays in health, will become more critical than ever."

In Paris, Danone shares were trading at 56.44 euros, down 4.21 percent.