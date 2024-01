Danone to cut 7% off wholesale price of powdered Aptamil baby formula

An investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog found the company had raised prices by 25% in two yearsThe baby milk seller Danone has agreed to cut the wholesale price of its Aptamil infant powdered formula by 7% from Monday after the UK’s competition watchdog launched an investigation into high inflation in the market.The French company, which also owns the Cow & Gate brand, accounts for 71% of the baby formula market in the UK, where manufacturers have been found by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to have raised prices by 25% in two years. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel