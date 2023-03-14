Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

14 March 2023

Notification no. 2/2023

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The notification relates to conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for previous financial years, which have now been transferred to account.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

