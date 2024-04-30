30.04.2024 08:32:43

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

30 April 2024

Notification no. 44/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank) 27,08 -0,26% Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen