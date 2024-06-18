|
18.06.2024 10:23:20
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
18 June 2024
Notification no. 62/2024
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Ausblick: Danske Bank stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Danske Bank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)