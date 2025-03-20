20.03.2025 08:33:58

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

20 March 2025

Notification no. 17/2025

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The notifications relates to conditional shares granted to members of the Executive Leadership Team, as part of performance-based remuneration for previous financial years, which have been transferred to their respective accounts.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten