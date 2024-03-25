|
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 12
25 March 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,894,850
|197.3010
|571,156,934
|18/03/2024
|80,000
|205.1143
|16,409,144
|19/03/2024
|25,000
|209.1953
|5,229,883
|20/03/2024
|39,589
|206.6453
|8,180,881
|21/03/2024
|25,000
|207.6210
|5,190,525
|22/03/2024
|249,729
|203.9747
|50,938,398
|Total accumulated over week 12
|419,318
|204.9729
|85,948,830
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,314,168
|198.2717
|657,105,765
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.38% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
