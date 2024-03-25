Company announcement no. 13 2024



























Group Communications

Holmens Kanal 2 – 12

DK-1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 56 95











25 March 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 12

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,894,850 197.3010 571,156,934 18/03/2024 80,000 205.1143 16,409,144 19/03/2024 25,000 209.1953 5,229,883 20/03/2024 39,589 206.6453 8,180,881 21/03/2024 25,000 207.6210 5,190,525 22/03/2024 249,729 203.9747 50,938,398 Total accumulated over week 12 419,318 204.9729 85,948,830 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,314,168 198.2717 657,105,765

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.38% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





Attachments