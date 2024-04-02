|
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 13
2 April 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,314,168
|198.2717
|657,105,765
|25/03/2024
|282,872
|204.4007
|57,819,235
|26/03/2024
|200,000
|207.2286
|41,445,720
|27/03/2024
|181,200
|206.1268
|37,350,176
|Total accumulated over week 13
|664,072
|205.7234
|136,615,131
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,978,240
|199.5156
|793,720,896
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.46% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
