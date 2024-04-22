|
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 16
22 April 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,895,884
|200.7656
|982,925,276
|15/04/2024
|103,184
|205.9134
|21,246,968
|16/04/2024
|150,000
|201.2407
|30,186,105
|17/04/2024
|131,759
|202.4116
|26,669,550
|18/04/2024
|100,000
|202.6687
|20,266,870
|19/04/2024
|120,000
|202.2915
|24,274,980
|Total accumulated over week 16
|604,943
|202.7372
|122,644,473
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|5,500,827
|200.9825
|1,105,569,749
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.64% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
