Company announcement no. 17 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







22 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 16

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,895,884 200.7656 982,925,276 15/04/2024 103,184 205.9134 21,246,968 16/04/2024 150,000 201.2407 30,186,105 17/04/2024 131,759 202.4116 26,669,550 18/04/2024 100,000 202.6687 20,266,870 19/04/2024 120,000 202.2915 24,274,980 Total accumulated over week 16 604,943 202.7372 122,644,473 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,500,827 200.9825 1,105,569,749

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.64% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





Attachments