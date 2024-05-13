Company announcement no. 20 2024



























13 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 19

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,830,710 201.1602 1,374,066,721 06/05/2024 155,000 196.1095 30,396,973 07/05/2024 154,100 197.0288 30,362,138 08/05/2024 215,000 192.2134 41,325,881 09/05/2024 10/05/2024 Total accumulated over week 19 524,100 194.7815 102,084,992 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 7,354,810 200.7056 1,476,151,713

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.85% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

