|
03.06.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 22
|Company announcement no. 23 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
3 June 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 22
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,123,761
|200.2808
|1,627,033,146
|27/05/2024
|60,000
|201.0310
|12,061,860
|28/05/2024
|110,000
|202.0532
|22,225,852
|29/05/2024
|138,635
|202.1832
|28,029,668
|30/05/2024
|54,124
|204.9307
|11,091,669
|31/05/2024
|25,000
|211.4752
|5,286,880
|Total accumulated over week 22
|387,759
|202.9506
|78,695,929
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|8,511,520
|200.4024
|1,705,729,075
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.99% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Ausblick: Danske Bank stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Danske Bank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)
|28,47
|0,25%