3 June 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 22

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 8,123,761 200.2808 1,627,033,146 27/05/2024 60,000 201.0310 12,061,860 28/05/2024 110,000 202.0532 22,225,852 29/05/2024 138,635 202.1832 28,029,668 30/05/2024 54,124 204.9307 11,091,669 31/05/2024 25,000 211.4752 5,286,880 Total accumulated over week 22 387,759 202.9506 78,695,929 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,511,520 200.4024 1,705,729,075

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.99% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

