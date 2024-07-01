|
01.07.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 26
1 July 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,254,380
|201.3853
|2,065,081,140
|24/06/2024
|68,492
|207.2913
|14,197,796
|25/06/2024
|50,000
|209.0861
|10,454,305
|26/06/2024
|73,436
|208.3080
|15,297,306
|27/06/2024
|164,682
|206.0214
|33,928,016
|28/06/2024
|120,000
|208.4438
|25,013,256
|Total accumulated over week 26
|476,610
|207.4876
|98,890,679
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
10,730,990
201.6563
2,163,971,819
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.24% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
