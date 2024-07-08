+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
08.07.2024 10:00:00

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 27

Company announcement no. 29 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



8 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 27

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement10,730,990201.65632,163,971,819
01/07/202475,000209.204515,690,338
02/07/2024133,462205.501727,426,668
03/07/2024153,283206.474831,649,077
04/07/202476,278207.601915,835,458
05/07/2024188,159205.840738,730,780
Total accumulated over week 27626,182206.5411129,332,320
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

11,357,172

201.9256

2,293,304,139

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.32% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


