22.07.2024 10:12:41
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 29
|Company announcement no. 32 2024
22 July 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 29
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,041,660
|202.0866
|2,433,458,593
|15/07/2024
|175,000
|202.5899
|35,453,233
|16/07/2024
|205,800
|200.3850
|41,239,233
|17/07/2024
|186,345
|199.3742
|37,152,385
|18/07/2024
|113,400
|200.5584
|22,743,323
|19/07/2024
|25,000
|214.4264
|5,360,660
|Total accumulated over week 29
|705,545
|201.1903
|141,948,833
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|12,747,205
|202.0370
|2,575,407,426
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.48% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
