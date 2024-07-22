Company announcement no. 32 2024



























22 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 29

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 12,041,660 202.0866 2,433,458,593 15/07/2024 175,000 202.5899 35,453,233 16/07/2024 205,800 200.3850 41,239,233 17/07/2024 186,345 199.3742 37,152,385 18/07/2024 113,400 200.5584 22,743,323 19/07/2024 25,000 214.4264 5,360,660 Total accumulated over week 29 705,545 201.1903 141,948,833 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 12,747,205 202.0370 2,575,407,426

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.48% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

