05.08.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 31
5 August 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 31
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,962,254
|202.1601
|2,620,450,838
|29/07/2024
|75,000
|210.9039
|15,817,793
|30/07/2024
|40,000
|210.9294
|8,437,176
|31/07/2024
|87,093
|211.9793
|18,461,913
|01/08/2024
|199,618
|208.0209
|41,524,716
|02/08/2024
|285,000
|202.2066
|57,628,881
|Total accumulated over week 31
|686,711
|206.5942
|141,870,479
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|13,648,965
|202.3832
|2,762,321,316
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.58% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
