Company announcement no. 34 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







5 August 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 31

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 31:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 12,962,254 202.1601 2,620,450,838 29/07/2024 75,000 210.9039 15,817,793 30/07/2024 40,000 210.9294 8,437,176 31/07/2024 87,093 211.9793 18,461,913 01/08/2024 199,618 208.0209 41,524,716 02/08/2024 285,000 202.2066 57,628,881 Total accumulated over week 31 686,711 206.5942 141,870,479 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 13,648,965 202.3832 2,762,321,316

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.58% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments