12.08.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 32
|Company announcement no. 35 2024
12 August 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 32
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,648,965
|202.3832
|2,762,321,316
|05/08/2024
|333,000
|193.7305
|64,512,257
|06/08/2024
|350,000
|194.1440
|67,950,400
|07/08/2024
|214,396
|196.8942
|42,213,329
|08/08/2024
|173,044
|196.5959
|34,019,741
|09/08/2024
|147,700
|198.1405
|29,265,352
|Total accumulated over week 32
|1,218,140
|195.3479
|237,961,078
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|14,867,105
|201.8068
|3,000,282,394
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.72% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
