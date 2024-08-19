19.08.2024 10:00:00

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 33

Company announcement no. 36 2024













19 August 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement14,867,105201.80683,000,282,394
12/08/2024115,000198.963122,880,757
13/08/202490,000199.581317,962,317
14/08/202470,000200.506714,035,469
15/08/202418,326201.99593,701,777
16/08/202425,000205.25555,131,388
Total accumulated over week 33318,326200.146163,711,707
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme15,185,431201.77203,063,994,101

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.76% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

