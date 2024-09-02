|
02.09.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 35
Company announcement no. 39 2024
Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
2 September 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,540,080
|201.8380
|3,136,579,185
|26/08/2024
|98,000
|206.0642
|20,194,292
|27/08/2024
|67,350
|206.6566
|13,918,322
|28/08/2024
|102,836
|206.4730
|21,232,857
|29/08/2024
|40,082
|208.8352
|8,370,532
|30/08/2024
|53,006
|210.0551
|11,134,181
|Total accumulated over week 35
|361,274
|207.1840
|74,850,184
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|15,901,354
|201.9595
|3,211,429,369
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.84% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
