09.09.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 36
|Company announcement no. 40 2024
9 September 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 36
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 36:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,901,354
|201.9595
|3,211,429,369
|02/09/2024
|30,902
|211.4173
|6,533,217
|03/09/2024
|115,000
|209.2379
|24,062,359
|04/09/2024
|103,699
|207.9780
|21,567,111
|05/09/2024
|60,000
|210.9382
|12,656,292
|06/09/2024
|165,213
|207.7269
|34,319,184
|Total accumulated over week 36
|474,814
|208.7937
|99,138,163
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|16,376,168
|202.1576
|3,310,567,532
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.90% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
