9 September 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 36

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 36:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 15,901,354 201.9595 3,211,429,369 02/09/2024 30,902 211.4173 6,533,217 03/09/2024 115,000 209.2379 24,062,359 04/09/2024 103,699 207.9780 21,567,111 05/09/2024 60,000 210.9382 12,656,292 06/09/2024 165,213 207.7269 34,319,184 Total accumulated over week 36 474,814 208.7937 99,138,163 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 16,376,168 202.1576 3,310,567,532

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.90% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

