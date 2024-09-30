|
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 39
30 September 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 39:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,760,029
|202.4341
|3,595,235,496
|23/09/2024
|150,000
|203.7085
|30,556,275
|24/09/2024
|165,000
|203.9081
|33,644,837
|25/09/2024
|161,000
|202.7496
|32,642,686
|26/09/2024
|110,000
|203.5980
|22,395,780
|27/09/2024
|166,636
|202.3942
|33,726,160
|Total accumulated over week 39
|752,636
|203.2400
|152,965,737
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|18,512,665
|202.4669
|3,748,201,233
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.15% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
