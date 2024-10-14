+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 10:00:00

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 41

Company announcement no. 45 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



14 October 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 41

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 41:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement19,623,768202.08853,965,737,313
07/10/2024160,000194.399931,103,984
08/10/2024110,000196.352321,598,753
09/10/2024146,256195.145128,541,142
10/10/202497,607197.357919,263,513
11/10/202478,782198.527115,640,362
Total accumulated over week 41592,645195.9820116,147,753
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme20,216,413201.90954,081,885,067

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.34% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


