12.02.2024 10:00:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 6
12 February 2024
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 6:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|05/02/2024
|100,000
|199.3472
|19,934,720
|06/02/2024
|100,000
|197.1926
|19,719,260
|07/02/2024
|100,000
|193.6215
|19,362,150
|08/02/2024
|120,000
|192.8446
|23,141,352
|09/02/2024
|120,000
|193.1890
|23,182,680
|Total accumulated over week 6
|540,000
|195.0744
|105,340,162
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|540,000
|195.0744
|105,340,162
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
