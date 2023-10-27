Danske Bank Turns To Profit In Q3; Lifts Lower End Of FY23 Profit View Range

(RTTNews) - Danske Bank A/S (DNSKY.PK) on Friday reported that its third-quarter net profit was 5.32 billion Danish kroner, compared to prior year's loss of 13.67 billion kroner.

Earnings per share were 6.2 kroner, compared to loss of 15.9 kroner a year ago.

Net profit before goodwill impairment charges and provision for Estonia matter was 5.32 billion kroner, compared to 1.95 billion kroner last year.

Total income for the quarter increased to 13.03 billion kroner from 9.96 billion kroner a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Carsten Egeriis, Chief Executive Officer, said, "we continue to expect to deliver on our 2023 targets, and we have created a strong foundation for also succeeding in the next chapter of the progress of Danske Bank; our Forward '28 strategy."

For fiscal 2023, the outlook has been narrowed as Danske Bank now expects a net profit in the range of 19.5 kroner to 20.5 billion kroner.

The company previously expected full-year net profit in the range of 18.5 billion kroner to 20.5 billion kroner.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.