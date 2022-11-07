Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
07.11.2022 16:22:57

Daqo New Energy Adds 9% After Signing Multi-year Polysilicon Supply Agreement In China

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon manufacturer, are rising more than 9% after the company said its Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo had signed a five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a leading solar manufacturing company in China.

As per the deal, Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo will provide this leading manufacturing company with a total amount of 137,000 MT high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from November 2022 to December 2027.

"It's the fourth long-term contract we signed with our customers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and it demonstrates our leadership in the polysilicon industry as a reliable and preferred supplier for many top-tier Chinese solar manufacturers," commented Longgen Zhang, chief executive officer of Daqo New Energy.

DQ, currently at $50.31, has traded in the range of $32.20-$77.18 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten