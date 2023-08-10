|
10.08.2023 14:52:00
Daqo New Energy Issues Its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.
The 2022 ESG report particularly highlights the Company's efforts with respect to corporate governance, innovation and R&D, employee rights protection, environmental sustainability and emission control, as well as social responsibility.
To view the report in full, please visit the Company's investor relations website at: http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/index.php?s=/Index/annual
About Daqo New Energy Corp.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 205,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.
For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-issues-its-2022-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-report-301897901.html
SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Daqo New Energy zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: Daqo New Energy stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.23
|Daqo New Energy Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
|
27.02.23
|Ausblick: Daqo New Energy legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)
|34,00
|-2,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.