|
28.02.2022 09:57:49
Daqo New Energy Issues Q1, FY22 Polysilicon Production View; Signs Supply Deal
(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, Monday said it expects to produce approximately 31,000MT to 32,000MT of polysilicon during the first quarter of 2022.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects to produce approximately 120,000MT to 125,000MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.
Separately, Daqo New Energy announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy has signed a long-term high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a solar manufacturing company in China.
Under the supply deal, Xinjiang Daqo will provide high-purity mono-grade polysilicon to a solar manufacturing company in a total amount of approximately 30,000 MT between January 2022 and December 2026.
Actual volume and prices will be negotiated monthly by both parties according to market conditions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.22
|Ausblick: Daqo New Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)
|37,00
|1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, Techwerte mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX grenzt Verluste letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag weiter steil abwärts. Beim deutschen Leitindex wurden die Abschläge letztlich etwas kleiner. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich keine einheitliche Entwicklung. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.