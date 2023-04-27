|
27.04.2023 13:00:56
Daqo New Energy Q1 Earnings, Revenue Tumble
(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corporation (DQ), a Chinese monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon maker, reported a decline in earnings for the first-quarter, amidst a fall in revenue, primarily due to a decrease in average selling price.
For the three-month period, the company recorded a net income attributable to DQ shareholders of $278.804 million or $3.52 per ADS, lesser than $535.843 million or $6.99 per ADS, posted for the same period of 2022.
Excluding items, earnings attributable to the company shareholders fell to $310.2 million or $3.93 per ADS from $538.2 million or $7.02 per ADS in the first quarter of 2022.
Pre-tax income was at $475.762 million, versus previous year's $796.959 million.
Income from operations stood at $463.802 million, compared with $796.932 million a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA was at $490.2 million, compared with $826.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Revenues moved down to $709.834 million from $1.280 billion of 2022.
Polysilicon average selling price was at $27.83/kg in the first-quarter of 2023, compared with $37.41/kg in the final quarter of 2022.
