|
03.08.2022 13:42:55
Daqo New Energy Q2 Net Leaps On Strong Revenue Growth; Raises Full Year Guidance
(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, on Wednesday announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that revealed a big jump in earnings and revenues. Revenue surpassed the Street view.
Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp shareholders was $627.8 million or $8.36 per ADS as compared to $232.1 million or $3.15 per ADS in the second quarter of the previous financial year.
EBITDA for the period was $955.4 million as compared to $311.7 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Revenue for the period was $1.24 billion as compared to $441 million in the second quarter of 2021.
3 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $1.15 billion during the quarter.
Polysilicon sales volume increased to 37,545 MT, compared to 21,060 MT in the second quarter of 2021.
With the better-than-expected operational performance in the first half of 2022, the company has increased its guidance on annual production volume to 129,000 - 132,000MT for the full year 2022, versus the previous guidance of 120,000-125,000MT.
Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp are currently trading in pre-market at $63.80, up $2.14 or 3.47 percent from the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: Daqo New Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Daqo New Energy Corp (spons. ADRs)
|61,00
|-0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: Wall Street beendet Handel gespalten -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stärker. Die Wall Street zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.