Daqo New Energy Says Its Xinjiang Daqo Prelim FY22 Earnings Surge

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corporation (DQ), a Chinese maker of polysilicon for solar PV industry, said on Thursday that its arm Xinjiang Daqo New Energy estimates a surge in earnings for the fiscal 2022.

According to its preliminary estimates, Xinjiang Daqo expects full-year net profit of around RMB19 billion to 19.2 billion, compared with last year's RMB5.7 billion.

Daqo New Energy currently owns 72.7 percent of Xinjiang Daqo.