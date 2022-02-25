|
25.02.2022 13:29:00
Dar Al Arkan reveals W Residences Dubai - Downtown overlooking Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain
DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled the W Residences Dubai – Downtown in the bustling heart of Dubai, offering hotel-inspired living at one of the most sought-after addresses in the world. The development will mark the first standalone residences in the world under the iconic lifestyle W Hotels brand.
W Residences Dubai – Downtown, which will be managed by Marriott International is situated in the prestigious Downtown Dubai with uninterrupted, spectacular views of Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Old Town Dubai.
The W Residences Dubai - Downtown is estimated to be completed by December 2025.
Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: "Our experience in delivering high-end co-branded homes with global brands puts us in a unique position to always bring the best, most desirable residential spaces to our customers. The W Residences Dubai – Downtown sets a new standard for extraordinary hotel living in the heart of a bustling city like Dubai catering to clientele who like to be close to the action but have their own luxurious private space close by."
Jaidev Menezes, Vice President, Mixed-Use Development – Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented: "We are delighted to work with Dar Al Arkan to launch this residential development under the W brand. With its vibrant design and impeccable service, W Residences Dubai - Downtown will be a great fit in Dubai's iconic Downtown district."
The architecturally stunning tower consists of a limited number of 384 exclusive, high-end residences with state-of-the-art appliances and fittings to compliment the exquisite interiors and give residents modern, functional, and elegantly appointed homes.
Residents will live the W lifestyle at W Residences Dubai - Downtown which will offer luxury amenities. FUEL - the W brand's high-energy, social take on wellness will allow residents to focus on mind and body and will be complemented by an infinity outdoor swimming pool with views of Burj Khalifa and a terrace that features a lounge and dining area, as well as the FIT Fitness Centre and a spa.
Residents will also have access to the W brand's signature Whatever/Whenever® service which will provide ultimate levels of convenience, round-the-clock in-Residence dining and catering services, laundry and dry cleaning, housekeeping, babysitting, fitness training and much more.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754401/Dar_Al_Arkan.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dar-al-arkan-reveals-w-residences-dubai--downtown-overlooking-dubais-burj-khalifa-and-dubai-fountain-301490486.html
SOURCE Dar Al Arkan
