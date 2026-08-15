Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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16.08.2026 00:00:00
Dara Khosrowshahi Just Delivered Fantastic News for Uber Stock Investors
Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) operates the world's largest ride-hailing platform, but its food delivery and commercial freight networks are also very competitive globally. The company is in the early stages of a major transformation as autonomous vehicles and robots complete a growing number of trips on its platform, which will significantly boost its revenue and earnings over the long term.Uber released its operating results for the second quarter of 2026 (ended June 30) on Aug. 5. In his prepared remarks to shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi provided an update on the company's autonomous transition. Here's why investors might want to buy Uber stock on the back of his comments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Uber
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