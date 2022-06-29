Darcy Partners, Leading Enabler of Technology Adoption for the Energy Sector, Receives Growth Investment Led by Bain Capital Credit and Pacific Lake Partners

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darcy Partners ("Darcy"), a leading provider of technology-focused market intelligence to the energy sector, today announced a growth investment led by Bain Capital Credit, LP and Pacific Lake Partners, along with participation from other private investors. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed.

The Outpost Companies, a holding company led by executives Sam Long and Phil Kantor, assembled the investor group and transaction financing. As part of the transaction, Mr. Long and Mr. Kantor will assume leadership of the business in the roles of CEO and President, respectively. The company's founders, Hossein Rokhsari and Jeremy Sweek, continue to serve as members of the executive team and will remain shareholders of the company.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Darcy enables its members to access, screen, and deploy new technologies as well as to collaborate on innovation priorities with industry peers. Darcy's online forums showcase emerging innovators while addressing member-driven technology priorities, and the company's Darcy Connect software platform allows users to access Darcy-generated research, technology frameworks, and curated information about thousands of energy technology startups and vendors across the Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Energy Transition, and Sustainability landscape.

"The launch of Darcy Connect was an inflection point for our customers and our employees. Our team took the original Darcy blueprint and found a way to deliver its impact at scale. We are excited to partner with Sam, Phil, and the investor group, who have conviction in the energy verticals we serve today and who will lead us as we grow the most talented innovation team in the industry," said Mr. Sweek.

"This partnership comes at the perfect time given the tremendous growth we've experienced since the launch of the Darcy Connect software platform, as well as the company's Power, Energy Transition, and Sustainability channels. Our digital platform provides a differentiated solution which is now used by over 100 corporate customers to innovate in a more deliberate and measurable manner," said Mr. Rokhsari, who served as Darcy's CEO from the company's founding in 2015 until June 2022.

"We are excited to partner with Darcy at this critical juncture in the energy transition," said David Healey, a Vice President at Bain Capital Credit. "Darcy continues to grow in its core verticals while finding new and creative ways to assist the world's leading energy companies as they seek to efficiently evaluate the technologies that will power the energy transition."

"Phil and I are thrilled to join the Darcy team at such an exciting point in the company's journey," said Mr. Long. "We look forward to enhancing our offerings to our existing member base and to nurture the Darcy network by adding new members and users."

About Darcy Partners

Darcy Partners (www.darcypartners.com) exists to help the energy industry solve its toughest technology challenges. Our members use Darcy to access, screen, and deploy new technologies as well as to collaborate with peer firms on innovation best practices. Darcy Connect, our unique software platform, provides members with an intuitive and searchable database of research reports, frameworks, and innovator storefronts, while Darcy Live, our virtual event series, brings our members together on a weekly basis for unbiased and interactive technology showcases.

About Bain Capital Credit

Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $42 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests up and down the capital structure and across the spectrum of credit strategies. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity, venture capital and real estate, and leverages the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

About Pacific Lake Partners

Pacific Lake (www.pacificlake.com) is the most experienced and largest investor dedicated to partnering with search fund entrepreneurs and helping them succeed. Pacific Lake works with talented entrepreneurs to find and acquire great companies and then galvanize growth. Pacific Lake offers best-in-class support for entrepreneurs, including searcher workshops and a range of post-acquisition initiatives conducted by our Value Creation Team.

About The Outpost Companies

The Outpost Companies (www.outpostcompanies.com) is an entrepreneurial holding company led by Sam Long and Phil Kantor. Backed by leading growth investors and operators, Outpost seeks to identify, acquire, and scale a select number of recurring revenue services business that it can own for many years.

