Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Darden Restaurants Aktie

Darden Restaurants für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 895738 / ISIN: US2371941053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.03.2026 12:18:10

Darden Restaurants Boosts FY26 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, restaurant company Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) raised its net earnings from continuing operations and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects net earnings from continuing operations in a range of $10.57 to $10.67 per share on total sales growth of about 9.5 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of about 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected net earnings from continuing operations in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share on total sales growth of 8.5 to 9.3 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of 3.5 to 4.3 percent.

It also now expects 70 new restaurant openings, up from the previously expected 60 openings. Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DRI is trading on the NYSE at $201.00, up $0.22 or 0.11 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Darden Restaurants Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Darden Restaurants Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Darden Restaurants Inc. 171,00 -2,15% Darden Restaurants Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen