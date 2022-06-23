Darden Restaurants Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $281.7 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $368.5 million, or $2.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $2.60 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $281.7 Mln. vs. $368.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.24 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.21 -Revenue (Q4): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.